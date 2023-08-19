Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 4,510,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 5,910,065 shares.The stock last traded at $160.15 and had previously closed at $159.26.

The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average is $150.09. The stock has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.