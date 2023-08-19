Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $139.66 and last traded at $140.32. 726,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,990,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.24.

Specifically, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after buying an additional 1,091,716 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

