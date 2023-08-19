Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 76,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 214,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Specifically, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $221,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $221,858.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Doug Moran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,974,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 466,898 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,624 shares of company stock worth $2,246,078 in the last ninety days. 74.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $942.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

