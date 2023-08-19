VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 494,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2,210.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 268,913 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 222,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $42.07 on Friday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

