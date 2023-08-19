Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.30. Weave Communications shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 85,990 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $95,061.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,741,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $70,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 587,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $95,061.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,741,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEAV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Weave Communications Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Weave Communications by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.