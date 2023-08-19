BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 1,194,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,825,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBIO

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609,302.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,234,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,574,235 shares of company stock valued at $54,622,379. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.