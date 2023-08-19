BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 1,194,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,825,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
