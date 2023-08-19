Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James now has a C$10.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00. Nexus Industrial REIT traded as low as C$7.93 and last traded at C$7.94, with a volume of 103147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28. The firm has a market cap of C$539.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.