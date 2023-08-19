Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Trading 5.7% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.72. 33,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 91,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 112,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.36.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Stories

