PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Up 0.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 54,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 68,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,738,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,750,788.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 774,334 shares of company stock worth $12,431,770. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $14,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 108,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 100,196 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 87,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,582,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

