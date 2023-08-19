SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.91, but opened at $41.49. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 29,567 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. State Street Corp grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 774,760 shares in the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 70.7% in the second quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 704,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after buying an additional 323,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 276,115 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2,951.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 208,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.



SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

