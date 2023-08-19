SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.91, but opened at $41.49. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 29,567 shares trading hands.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SBOW
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SilverBow Resources
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.