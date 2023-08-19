Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading 3.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.51. Approximately 117,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,716,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,945 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,711,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

