Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.95, but opened at $48.35. Avnet shares last traded at $49.31, with a volume of 261,851 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Avnet’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $893,700,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

