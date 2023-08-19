StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,838,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 5,166,020 shares.The stock last traded at $12.18 and had previously closed at $13.34.

The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $1,176,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 36.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 30.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,217,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 128,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.