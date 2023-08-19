HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HeartBeam Price Performance

Shares of HeartBeam stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. HeartBeam has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

About HeartBeam

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

