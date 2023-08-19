Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $428.21, but opened at $450.16. Synopsys shares last traded at $441.91, with a volume of 131,634 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 18.71%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $1,172,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $2,903,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 297,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $911,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.90 and a 200-day moving average of $401.61.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

