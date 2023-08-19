Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 282,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ames National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ames National
Institutional Trading of Ames National
Ames National Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $165.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.51. Ames National has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
Ames National Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 61.71%.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
