Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2023

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 282,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ames National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ames National by 256.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Ames National by 4,824.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ames National by 38.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ames National by 608.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ames National by 378.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $165.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.51. Ames National has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 61.71%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

