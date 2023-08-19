Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 282,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ames National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Ames National Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ames National by 256.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Ames National by 4,824.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ames National by 38.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ames National by 608.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ames National by 378.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $165.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.51. Ames National has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 61.71%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

