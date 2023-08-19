UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.36. 2,191,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,750,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Specifically, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,794,936.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,542 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 344.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

