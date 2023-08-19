Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Update

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 705,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.55 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anixa Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $42,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,603 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANIX

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.