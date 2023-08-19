Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akanda Trading Down 8.7 %

AKAN stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Akanda has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

