Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.94 million, a PE ratio of 272.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Arco Platform had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arco Platform by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arco Platform by 14.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at $181,000.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

