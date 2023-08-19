Short Interest in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Declines By 6.8%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 719,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $763,352.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $763,352.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $84,584.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,032. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Battery Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 4.6% in the second quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,984,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,831,000 after purchasing an additional 396,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after purchasing an additional 807,975 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after acquiring an additional 234,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 223,041 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMPL

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.