Short Interest in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Declines By 6.8%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 719,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $763,352.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $763,352.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $84,584.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,032. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Battery Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 4.6% in the second quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,984,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,831,000 after purchasing an additional 396,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after purchasing an additional 807,975 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after acquiring an additional 234,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 223,041 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.
