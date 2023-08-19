Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 21st. Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $21.50 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

