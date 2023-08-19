Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys £67,350 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £67,350 ($85,437.02).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Trevor Carvey purchased 154 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £733.04 ($929.90).

On Monday, June 12th, Trevor Carvey purchased 2,000 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,480 ($12,025.88).

Conduit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 441 ($5.59) on Friday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 299.50 ($3.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 518 ($6.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 467.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 478.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £728.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,150.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Conduit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Conduit from GBX 595 ($7.55) to GBX 600 ($7.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

