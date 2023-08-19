Nano Dimension (NNDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 21st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 357.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $2.86 on Friday. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $607.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

