Nordson (NDSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 21st. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 143.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 8.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

