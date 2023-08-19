Tingo Group (TIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 21st. Analysts expect Tingo Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tingo Group Price Performance

Shares of TIO opened at $1.19 on Friday. Tingo Group has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Tingo Group Company Profile

Tingo Group, Inc engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments.

