Freightos (CRGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 21st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.
Freightos Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRGO opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Freightos has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $31.15.
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.
