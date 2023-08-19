Freightos (CRGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 21st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGO opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Freightos has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $31.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGO. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freightos during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Freightos in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freightos in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Freightos in the first quarter worth about $172,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

