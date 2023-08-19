Jiayin Group (JFIN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 21st.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 135.07%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Jiayin Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Jiayin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jiayin Group by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 59,205 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jiayin Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

