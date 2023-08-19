Qifu Technology (QFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). Qifu Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Qifu Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QFIN opened at $15.96 on Friday. Qifu Technology has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,862,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after acquiring an additional 762,982 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 310,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qifu Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

