Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys 10 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Martin Court bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,498 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($190.03).
Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Martin Court bought 10 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,507 ($19.12) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($191.17).
- On Friday, June 16th, Martin Court acquired 11 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,457 ($18.48) per share, with a total value of £160.27 ($203.31).
Victrex Price Performance
Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,446 ($18.34) on Friday. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 1,320 ($16.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,490.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,604.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,742.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
