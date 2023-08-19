Insider Buying: Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Purchases 1,047 Shares of Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider David McCreadie purchased 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £7,056.78 ($8,951.90).

David McCreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, David McCreadie purchased 6,860 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,788 ($50,473.17).

Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 664 ($8.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £124.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.84, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.92. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 550 ($6.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,033.10 ($13.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 604.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 659.69.

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,960.53%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

