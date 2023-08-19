Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Purchases £19,348 in Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Boyd acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £19,348 ($24,543.96).

Bodycote Stock Performance

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 656.50 ($8.33) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 663.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 655.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,727.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Bodycote plc has a 52-week low of GBX 452.40 ($5.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 728.50 ($9.24).

Bodycote Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,789.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 585 ($7.42) to GBX 640 ($8.12) in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

