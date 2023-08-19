Insider Buying: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Acquires 32,269 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Leo Quinn purchased 32,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £99,388.52 ($126,079.56).
Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Leo Quinn sold 291,779 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.58), for a total transaction of £1,053,322.19 ($1,336,194.58).
Balfour Beatty Stock Up 0.2 %
BBY stock opened at GBX 313.20 ($3.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 345.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1-year low of GBX 285.20 ($3.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 401.20 ($5.09).
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.
