Insider Buying: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Acquires 32,269 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Leo Quinn purchased 32,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £99,388.52 ($126,079.56).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Leo Quinn sold 291,779 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.58), for a total transaction of £1,053,322.19 ($1,336,194.58).

BBY stock opened at GBX 313.20 ($3.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 345.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1-year low of GBX 285.20 ($3.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 401.20 ($5.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,173.91%.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

