Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sutter Gold Mining Inc Issued By Cormark (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Shares of SGM stock opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. Sutter Gold Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.03.

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

