BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 4,149 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $474,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.93. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

