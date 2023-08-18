Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $335.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,629.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 95.4% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

