Wedbush Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Shares of HD opened at $327.28 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.67. The company has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

