Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $315.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.18.

HD stock opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.67. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after purchasing an additional 925,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

