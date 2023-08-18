Swiss National Bank Sells 74,100 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $109,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

