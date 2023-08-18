Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 90.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 24.2% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 69.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.