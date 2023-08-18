Bruce E. Chinn Sells 172 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $158.49 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

