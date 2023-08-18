Swiss National Bank Sells 63,500 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $124,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DVN opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

