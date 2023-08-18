Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $263.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.30. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

