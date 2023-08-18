Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,188 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.18% of Carrier Global worth $69,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

