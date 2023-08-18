6,346 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,751,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after buying an additional 84,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.58.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.63 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

