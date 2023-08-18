Pictet Asset Management SA Has $42.26 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,355 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

C opened at $42.46 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

