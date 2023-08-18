Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,353 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $22,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.06 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

