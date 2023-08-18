Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $459.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

