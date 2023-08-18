Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 43,016 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 235.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

