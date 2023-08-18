Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $203.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,171,018 shares of company stock valued at $249,633,898 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.